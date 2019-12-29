I haven’t gone away. I’ve simply changed my focus. I make documentary films with my students now. I’ve been doing this since 2014. I now have a non-profit called Carbon Trace Productions, which you may recognize as the name of my now-closed bicycle blog.

Here’s our 2020 reel of highlights going back to 2015. You can watch several of our documentary films on the Carbon Trace website. Just click the proper link in the menu.

CTP Reel 2020 from Carbon Trace Productions on Vimeo.