Songs From the Street Screening in Springfield

The student documentary film for 2019-20 produced by Carbon Trace Productions is screening now in Springfield, Missouri at various locations sponsored by The Connecting Grounds and the Springfield Street Choir. You’ll find a running list of events on the Songs From the Street page on Facebook.

The film is also available for screenings by private or public groups interested in helping the homeless, churches, schools, and universities. Please use the Facebook link to contact Carbon Trace or use the contact form on the Carbon Trace website.