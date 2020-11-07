Winter is Coming: A Video Essay

So Joe Biden has been declared President of the United States. I’m happy about that. But I’m under no illusion that much of anything will change quickly. Winter is coming. The coronavirus is here. Political division is a reality. Climate change is an afterthought. Here’s a look at some things you can do to stay sane this winter.
I offer commentary on the rhetoric of the American conversation, especially as it unfolds in documentary film, the news media, and politics. I am a Professor of Media & Journalism at Missouri State University. I teach classes in mobile journalism and documentary filmmaking.
