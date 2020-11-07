Video

Winter is Coming: A Video Essay

So Joe Biden has been declared President of the United States. I’m happy about that. But I’m under no illusion that much of anything will change quickly. Winter is coming. The coronavirus is here. Political division is a reality. Climate change is an afterthought. Here’s a look at some things you can do to stay sane this winter.

Posted on November 7, 2020

