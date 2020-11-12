Filming Begins Tomorrow

My next project as director is A Portrait of the Ozarks — intended as a sequel to the 1981, 2-part film of the same name. This is a joint project between Carbon Trace Productions, the Ozarks Studies Institute, and the Special Collections Department at Meyer Library at Missouri State University. The best way to keep up with this project is at the CTP website and on our social media. I’ll post here on occasion when I have a point of rhetoric to make (or just want to engage in shameless self-promotion). Below is one of our promotional videos for the project using footage from the original films.

Gigs from Carbon Trace Productions on Vimeo.